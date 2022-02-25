EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $98.95 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DNB Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

