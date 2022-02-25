EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.560-$6.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.590-$1.650 EPS.

EGP traded up $7.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.65. 318,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,551. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.14. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $131.28 and a 12-month high of $229.84. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.11%.

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after buying an additional 28,093 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

