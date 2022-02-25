easyJet (LON:EZJ) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 705 ($9.59) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EZJ. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.63) price objective on easyJet in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.20) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.64) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.43) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 734.50 ($9.99).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 597.20 ($8.12) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 619.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 656.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The firm has a market cap of £4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.75. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 457.50 ($6.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.89).

In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.92) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($13,533.96). Also, insider Catherine Bradley CBE purchased 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.90) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($24,208.85). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,077 shares of company stock worth $2,805,336.

About easyJet (Get Rating)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.