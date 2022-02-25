eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Piper Sandler

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average is $68.80. eBay has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in eBay by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in eBay by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,060 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in eBay by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $209,673,000 after acquiring an additional 197,158 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,043,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

