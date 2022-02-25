eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $47.81 and last traded at $50.32, with a volume of 898436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.15.

Specifically, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average is $68.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,025,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

