eBoost Reaches Market Cap of $1.10 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. eBoost has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $13.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, eBoost has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

eBoost Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

