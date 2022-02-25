Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Edgewise Therapeutics stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,491. Edgewise Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $40.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 24.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 950.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 26,046 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 657.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

EWTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

