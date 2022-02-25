Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Announces Earnings Results

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 115.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Shares of EKSO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.57. 42,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,100. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

