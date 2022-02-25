Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of ELAN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.87. 4,806,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,300,776. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,586,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,775,000 after buying an additional 548,577 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $6,421,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,101,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 190,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.