Electrum Dark Market Capitalization Reaches $317.38 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 95.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded down 51.4% against the dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $317.38 and $13.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000407 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000462 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00085068 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

