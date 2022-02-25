Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

EBS stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,282. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $102.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.18.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.53. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 655,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,265,000 after buying an additional 176,729 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,261,000 after buying an additional 217,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

