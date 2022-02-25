Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $66.18 on Thursday. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.60 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $315,396.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,699 shares of company stock worth $5,155,097 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $212,000.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

