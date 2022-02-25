Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.85 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $66.18 on Thursday. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.37.
In other Encore Capital Group news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $315,396.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,699 shares of company stock worth $5,155,097 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $212,000.
Encore Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
