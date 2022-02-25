Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Given a C$14.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$14.00 price objective on Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Enerflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Enerflex to a hold rating and set a C$8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.56.

EFX opened at C$7.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$664.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$6.25 and a twelve month high of C$11.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.24.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

