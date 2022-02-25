EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.48) target price on shares of EnQuest in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of ENQ stock opened at GBX 21 ($0.29) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.16 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 27.40 ($0.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £396.04 million and a P/E ratio of -2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.77.

In related news, insider Amjad Bseisu purchased 149,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £26,856.54 ($36,524.60). Also, insider John Winterman purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($54,399.56).

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

