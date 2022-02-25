Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 114.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,700,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,878,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Entergy by 38.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,020,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,370,000 after buying an additional 281,577 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Entergy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 990,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,398,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 619,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $102.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Entergy Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.