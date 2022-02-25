EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 29,251 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2,746.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,251 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FDS opened at $392.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $437.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

