EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $379,000 Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 49,142.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,319 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 765.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $243,723,000 after buying an additional 394,204 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,817,964,000 after buying an additional 287,092 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 307,395 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $168,102,000 after buying an additional 185,367 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,054,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,925,601,000 after buying an additional 133,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.83, for a total value of $281,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total transaction of $143,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,404 shares of company stock valued at $16,424,755. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $408.72 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $459.29 and a 200 day moving average of $525.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 263.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.11.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

