EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 556.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,256 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $95.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.38. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.48 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 140.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 229.42%.

Several research firms recently commented on FIS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

