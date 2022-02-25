EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 246.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock opened at $98.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $233.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Danske upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Liberum Capital lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

