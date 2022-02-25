Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $104.46

Shares of Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.46 ($1.42) and traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.44). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.41), with a volume of 38,792 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Epwin Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 104.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 110.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.27. The company has a market capitalization of £149.99 million and a PE ratio of 12.62.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.