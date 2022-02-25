Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinor ASA from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. HSBC raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.15.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

NYSE:EQNR opened at $31.12 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $101.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $11,367,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,635,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,665,000 after buying an additional 50,548 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 65,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.