Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Carlisle Companies Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.48. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.50 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $230.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $143.88 and a 52-week high of $250.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.25. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $230,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 27.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.4% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

