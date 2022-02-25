ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $815 million-$835 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.39 million.

Shares of ESE traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.93. 118,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,139. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.11. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $66.46 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.14.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.28%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESE. TheStreet lowered ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

