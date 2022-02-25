ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Robert W. Baird

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

GWH has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE GWH opened at $4.50 on Friday. ESS Tech has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.85.

In other ESS Tech news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWH. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $411,310,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $18,306,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the third quarter worth about $8,778,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $7,802,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $5,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

About ESS Tech (Get Rating)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

