Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Essent Group alerts:

ESNT stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.98. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

In other news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,288 shares of company stock worth $364,531 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.