Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $13,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Essential Utilities by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Essential Utilities by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Essential Utilities by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.11 and a 12 month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

