Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-1.8 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.78. Essential Utilities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.750-$1.800 EPS.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $46.88. 11,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,968. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.47. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $41.11 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.64%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

