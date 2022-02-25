Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.20

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 2.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09.

Essex Property Trust has increased its dividend by 12.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Essex Property Trust has a payout ratio of 140.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Essex Property Trust to earn $15.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

NYSE:ESS opened at $316.51 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $254.63 and a 1-year high of $359.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $334.72 and a 200 day moving average of $333.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,829,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $3,535,077. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 191,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,433,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.53.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

