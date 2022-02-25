ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:QULL) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:QULL – Get Rating) were down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.57 and last traded at $27.57. Approximately 8,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 68,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.86.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.