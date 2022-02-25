Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 468.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Euronav were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EURN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,003,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Euronav by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 320,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Euronav by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,607 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Euronav by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 898,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 201,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronav alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

EURN stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. Euronav NV has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Profile (Get Rating)

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.