Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of EVBN opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $232.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.07.
Evans Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
