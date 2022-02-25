Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $3.49 on Thursday. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $186.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

