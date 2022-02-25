Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s current price.

EVBG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. lowered their price target on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

EVBG stock traded down $17.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.35. 297,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,699. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.77. Everbridge has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $168.87.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 542.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 1,641.5% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 32,830 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 446.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Everbridge by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

