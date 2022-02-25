Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) PT Lowered to $50.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.79.

Everbridge stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average is $111.06. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $168.87.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 542.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 1,641.5% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 32,830 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

