Exact Sciences Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Exact Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will earn ($1.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.76). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.47) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $75.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.43 and a 200-day moving average of $88.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $140.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 19.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 16.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 33.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 40,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $146,292.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,465. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

