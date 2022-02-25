Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT Lowered to $130.00 at SVB Leerink

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 72.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXAS. Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $140.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.07.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $107,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,744 shares of company stock worth $2,112,465. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6,721.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 116,684 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 59.8% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,747,000 after purchasing an additional 23,216 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.4% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.5% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

