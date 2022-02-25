ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 26.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService stock opened at $117.39 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.60 and a 1-year high of $146.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.08.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

