Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Feb 25th, 2022

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.70-$7.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.72. Extra Space Storage also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.700-$7.950 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on EXR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.07.

NYSE:EXR traded up $2.91 on Friday, hitting $192.65. 7,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,949. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $120.91 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

