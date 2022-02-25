F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.78 Million

Equities analysts expect F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) to post $11.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $330,000.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full year sales of $10.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 million to $21.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for F-star Therapeutics.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSTX. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSTX opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. F-star Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F-star Therapeutics (FSTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.