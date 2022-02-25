Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 13,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 373,759 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.89.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Far Peak Acquisition by 23.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

