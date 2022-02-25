Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,399 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Federated Hermes worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth $631,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,551,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,628,000 after acquiring an additional 146,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,016,000 after acquiring an additional 31,688 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,799,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

FHI opened at $32.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.14. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.14.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,091,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

