FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($7.12) Per Share

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of FedNat in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($7.12) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($6.74). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FedNat’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Get FedNat alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNHC. StockNews.com began coverage on FedNat in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ FNHC opened at $1.16 on Friday. FedNat has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in FedNat by 329.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in FedNat in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in FedNat in the second quarter valued at $640,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in FedNat by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76,443 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in FedNat in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

About FedNat (Get Rating)

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.