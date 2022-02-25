Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 61.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after acquiring an additional 75,415 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after buying an additional 69,343 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 48,476 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 644,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,485,000 after buying an additional 42,379 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after buying an additional 38,136 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $117.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.38. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $99.20 and a 1-year high of $138.08.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.