Financial Comparison: The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) & Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) and The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and The Glimpse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognizant Technology Solutions 11.55% 19.00% 12.68% The Glimpse Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cognizant Technology Solutions and The Glimpse Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognizant Technology Solutions 1 4 9 0 2.57 The Glimpse Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $93.07, indicating a potential upside of 6.05%. Given Cognizant Technology Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cognizant Technology Solutions is more favorable than The Glimpse Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and The Glimpse Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognizant Technology Solutions $18.51 billion 2.49 $2.14 billion $4.05 21.65 The Glimpse Group $3.42 million 30.64 -$6.09 million N/A N/A

Cognizant Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than The Glimpse Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.1% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions beats The Glimpse Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services. The Healthcare segment involves healthcare and life sciences. The Products and Resources segment consists of retail and consumer goods, manufacturing and logistics, travel and hospitality, and energy and utilities. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment includes communications, information, media and entertainment, and technology. The company was founded by Wijeyaraj Kumar Mahadeva and Francisco D’Souza in 1994 and is headquartered in Teaneck, NJ.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

