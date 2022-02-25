Financial Contrast: Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) and Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) and Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ecovyst and Livent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.24 -$278.77 million ($2.15) -4.65 Livent $288.20 million 12.29 -$18.90 million ($0.09) -243.67

Livent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ecovyst. Livent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecovyst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Ecovyst has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Livent has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.6% of Ecovyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Livent shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Livent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ecovyst and Livent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecovyst 0 2 3 0 2.60 Livent 1 5 6 0 2.42

Ecovyst presently has a consensus target price of $14.86, indicating a potential upside of 48.75%. Livent has a consensus target price of $26.58, indicating a potential upside of 21.22%. Given Ecovyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ecovyst is more favorable than Livent.

Profitability

This table compares Ecovyst and Livent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecovyst -40.37% 11.79% 4.59% Livent -3.13% 2.22% 1.43%

Summary

Ecovyst beats Livent on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecovyst (Get Rating)

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

About Livent (Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

