Financial Contrast: Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) vs. Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Manitex International and Brooks Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manitex International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brooks Automation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Manitex International currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.05%. Brooks Automation has a consensus price target of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.27%. Given Manitex International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Manitex International is more favorable than Brooks Automation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.8% of Manitex International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Brooks Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Manitex International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Manitex International and Brooks Automation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manitex International $167.50 million 0.89 -$13.61 million $0.07 106.57 Brooks Automation $513.70 million 12.58 $110.75 million $1.72 50.17

Brooks Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Manitex International. Brooks Automation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manitex International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Manitex International and Brooks Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manitex International 0.79% 0.86% 0.34% Brooks Automation 14.57% 8.87% 6.58%

Risk and Volatility

Manitex International has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brooks Automation beats Manitex International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Manitex International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manitex International, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

Brooks Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc. provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The firm operates through two segments: Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment provides automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils, instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates. The Life Sciences Services segment offers genomic services and sample repository solutions, including on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample transport and collection relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery and business continuity, and biospecimen procurement services, as well as project management and consulting, and informatics provides sample intelligence software solutions, which support laboratory workflow scheduling for life science tools and instrument work cells, sample, inventory and logistics, environmental and temperature monitoring, clinical trial and consent management, and planning, data managemen

