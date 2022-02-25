First Capital, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:FCAP)

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

First Capital has raised its dividend payment by 13.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $40.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of -0.03. First Capital has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.29.

In other news, SVP Dennis Thomas sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $30,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Capital by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

