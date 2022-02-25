First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ FHB traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $29.12. 718,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,639. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.12. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 10.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 61,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 4.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 14.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

