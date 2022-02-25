First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 136 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in McKesson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in McKesson by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in McKesson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Argus increased their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $266.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $169.34 and a twelve month high of $282.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

