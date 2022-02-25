First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 356 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 19.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth about $830,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 19.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $77.24 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.58 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.16 and its 200 day moving average is $141.72.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $28,292.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $6,169,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,531 shares of company stock worth $27,442,338. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXG shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

